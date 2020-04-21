The best quarantine tips from Marie Kondo

When it comes to cleaning up and Organizing, Marie Kondo, a professional number one. That’s why, you know, how to get organized now, home is best

She has already helped us to sort out our wardrobe, and warned, what mistakes should you do not when Mucking out. The Japanese woman, Marie Kondo, is the clean-up Queen par excellence, and in their books, or their Netflix series, “tidying up with Marie Kondo” valuable tips on how to organize your home. Now, in times of Corona and quarantine, we finally have more time for this, and are grateful for any tips on how to do it easier, faster and, above all, is particularly effective.

Professional and personal life to organize new

The Home Office puts many of us in front of a huge challenge. Namely, the work of combining private life. And in such a way that neither the one nor the other suffers as a result. Especially with children this is anything other than easy, which is why Marie Kondo recommends, for the first time to make a Plan. She suggests writing down what you want to achieve professionally in the next few weeks, and to set daily goals. This requires to sort his calendar (and the children) and Time Slots sets. An example: From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., the child is allowed to watch a children’s show, in the time you write to the presentation. Of course, the Plan with children is not very easy, that is why it is important that you set the margins a short, realistic time. Be careful not to do anything “fast times in between”, but their plans to capture.

The five senses enable

Before the (working)to start the day, recommends Marie Kondo, to free the mind and to activate all five senses. Our sense of smell, for example, has a large impact on our brain and contributes to the relaxation. An aromatic Spray on the Desk, or a scented candle in the living room can help to treat the brain in between, a small Spa break.

Fresh flowers in the apartment

Colorful flowers, give a good mood. That’s why Marie Kondo recommends to always have a bouquet of fresh flowers in the apartment. At the moment is the blooming of tulips, so take a trip to a Tulip field in your area and get a bouquet of happiness in your four walls.

Clothes new wrinkles

Our wardrobe, we are open every day. Disorder, there is the (under aware) of Stress, can easily be avoided if the closet is cleaned up. Marie Kondo recommends: All of the clothes out of the closet on a pile of throw, re-set and re-sort. In the process, they can sort out also the same things that you wear. You do it on the floor in front of the closet and cozy, sit in front of the pile of clothes and listen to a Podcast while you fold your clothes. You will notice that you feel better and you will enjoy every Morning when you open your closet.