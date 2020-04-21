The Batman: News, rumors and Release

The plot of the new film, little is known. What is in any case: The new Batman strip has no relation to the Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan, or the newer DC movies Justice League, the Joker, Aquaman, & co.

In an Interview with The Hollywood Reporter Matt Reeves revealed that the strip should be a detective story with dark elements in the style of Film noir. In the Comics, Batman is one of the greatest detectives and he should resolve in the next Film, a murder case.

Early rumors that the new production on Batman would be based for The first year, were denied by Reeves. The high number of villains, we are about to see, might indicate that Batman: The long Halloween as Inspiration. This Comic series also has two sequels. If “The Batman” arrives at the audience and continued, you would have enough Material to make a Film.