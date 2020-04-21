The 7 Fashion Must-haves

Jennifer Aniston, 51, not only sets hairstyle trends, also in terms of Fashion, the Hollywood Beauty knows the latest Styles. However, Jen is always on point and handle the one or the other Basic ready. Which Pieces are your absolute Must-haves, you can find out here …

1. Classic Blazer

That Blazer are one of the Fashion Must-haves from Jennifer Aniston is actually not a big Surprise. The former “Friends”actress finally regularly the stylish suit jacket. Self on the Red Carpet the Beauty made several times a good figure in the It-Piece.



2. Casual: Black Skinny Jeans

©Imago

What should every woman have in your closet? Black Skinny Jeans! The white of hers, and therefore relies regularly on the Fashion Basic. The Great thing about the pants: they let you versatile style. If you like it elegant, then you combine them with a blouse and a Blazer, as well as Ankle Boots. Casual it is, however, with a Hoodie and white sneakers.



3. Trend Alert: Black Ankle Boots

©Imago

In terms of shoes, Jennifer Aniston puts on black Ankle Boots. The kicks celebrate each season a stylish Comeback, and really fit to any Look. Whether a dress, skirt or Jeans with ankle high boots you’re always fashionably on the move.



4. Styling-Miracle: Midi-Dress

That Jen is already 51 years old, not looking to your really. However, she is wearing once in a while like to wear dresses, the perfect for women over 40 and Midi Dresses! Whether playfully romantic or classic – what style you choose, you can decide quite freely. The mid-length dresses are among the biggest spring trends and, therefore, belong to the Must-haves to the Basics.



5. Must-have: coat

If it is a little cooler, uses Jennifer Aniston on a classic coat. Whether trench coat or Wollmabtel – preferably you wearing the long variantthat reaches to the ankles. But also with the classic version in the BurberryLook you’re always stylish on the go.



6. Jennifer Aniston loves Crossbody Bags

In terms of accessories, the 51-Year-old relies on Crossbody Bags. Her favorite is the classic ChanelHandbag. Unfortunately, it costs a small fortune, but luckily there are many shoulder bags, the locker with the luxury of copy to keep up can.



7. Sexy Leather Dress

A hot Keypiece, the Must to Jens-counts-haves, is a sexy leather dress. This spring, these Dresses are all the rage. Make you a great Silhouette and have a little rocking and Wicked at the same time. In the evening you can the leather dress quiet with eye-catching shoes style, suitable for everyday use it is with classic Ankle Boots.



