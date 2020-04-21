Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, plus ensure in the case of Vivendi for sales

Paris (Reuters) – The music division, with singers Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga has given Vivendi a good start to the Year.

Sales climbed in the first quarter by 4.4 percent to 3.87 billion euros, the French media group announced on Monday. The belonging to the company came at the end of the music label Universal, which has the largest share of the growth, on a revenue plus of 13 percent. The Vivendi shares rose in Paris in the morning by more than 3.5 percent.

The pay-TV channel Canal Plus, the deleted and further savings made, recorded a growth of one percent, and the advertising division, Havas contracted by more than three percent. Vivendi warned of the consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic. Especially the business of Havas, which also organize Live events, is likely to be impacted in the current quarter.

Vivendi held on Monday its annual General meeting of the shareholders to increase the dividend by a fifth to decide.