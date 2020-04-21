Take part on a Tour through Tim Burton’s fantasy – Digital

Take part on a Tour through Tim Burton’s imagination

Written by Kamurocho-Ryu on 15.04.2020 at 11:43

In the years 2009 to 2011, the Artworks of the morbid/inclined Director Tim Burton were a part of the The Museum of Modern art.

It is only now, almost a decade later, we can throw a glimpse into the world of the geniuses. Since October, 2019 in the place The Neon Museum the exhibition “Lost Vegas” instead.

Unfortunately, the event can no longer visit, because we know that a pandemic is rampant, and any tours like this makes it impossible.

Now, however, the organizers have responded, and present it on your Facebook-Page a half-hour, commented Tour through the exhibition pieces.

Look at the Video here:

