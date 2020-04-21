Serena Williams is silent to Meghan Markle – Cologne

Many is probably not aware that the two are best Friends. Apparently, Serena Williams wants to make sure that it stays that way.

Some was certainly surprised when he discovered the Tennis Star among the guests of the Royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But in fact, Serena Williams and the Duchess are now already for over ten years, very close Friends. In 2010, the women met at a Super Bowl Party, you know, and understood immediately dazzle. After that night they remained in contact and are now inseparable. The Athlete also confirmed that the former actress is starting to fuel you for a long time in the Wimbledon tournament. Rumors way, the 38 is supposed to have taken-Year-old there, even her current husband for the first Time. In spite of everything the Duo about their friendship in Public is rather reluctant.

Slander

The Serena Williams showed now and again in a conversation with sister Venus Williams and Naomi Campbell. The three met to a small round in a YouTube Livestream in which you discuss the various topics. Inevitably, the Supermodel wanted to find out something about Meghan Markle and her alleged move to Los Angeles. However, the tennis players replied this question sent. “E! Online” compare their answer with Mariah Carey’s legendary comment that you didn’t know Jennifer Lopez. Because the 38-Year-old replied simply that she had no idea of whom or of what Campbell is talking to. Apparently, they wanted no new information about the Duke couple that have remained since his retirement from the Royal family very covered. After all, Meghan and Prince Harry had chosen this path, especially to be able to finally come to rest. What a good friend!