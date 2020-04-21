Selena Gomez sued the developer of the Mobile game, because developers have copied her look

Singer and actress Selena Gomez has filed a lawsuit against the Chinese Studio, Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology co., as well as against the British company MutantBox Interactive Limited. The background is a character in the Mobile game “Clothes Forever-Styling – Game” with visible Similarities to Selena Gomez.

In the title you can on a virtual Shopping spree with a Celebrity. From the looks of it, not, however, seem all to be with the use of their appearance agreed to this. In addition to Selena Gomez also Stars as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Katy Perry or the Kardashians as a virtual character in the game can be found. According to the indictment, Selena Gomez voted for never a partnership with the developer Studio. It is questionable, whether the company has obtained for the other celebs to have permission. A total of ten million dollars wants Selena Gomez from the developer Studio.

From the indictment it emerged that the singer had never agreed to such a Deal, since the Mobile game based on the “questionable methods (rely), to entice its users to purchase In-App transactions”. Here too, their function as role models for the youth to play an important role. Up to 99.99 US dollars to be able to spend player for a digital currency. The responsible of Clothes Forever – Styling Game have not commented yet on the lawsuit. With a success quite even more celebrities could follow suit with a process.

Source: Variety / App Store

