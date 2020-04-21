SAP: Also on the Dax heavyweight attributed to the Corona-pandemic – Is there also opportunities? The analysts say

With the Coronavirus pandemic, the least spoiled by success and the largest software manufacturer in Europe is under pressure. SAP as most valuable German stock exchange-listed company does not remain from the effects of lung disease Covid-19 spared, as preliminary Figures from the first quarter showed. Anyway, the new Co-heads Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have to be geared to the ambitious objectives of your abruptly assigned predecessor, Bill McDermott. What is SAP, what analysts are saying and how the share delivery last.

This is the situation at SAP is

The business of the SAP was shown by the top management of the group as a relatively independent of economic fluctuations. The duration of the optimistic Ex-CEO McDermott predicted that a recession in economic activity and the customers would increase the pressure to digitize at all. This view will now need to prove, because the Corona-crisis likely to take care of the world for a significant recession.

Because the customers are probably trying to save on the IT Budget, now had to also SAP its initial year, planning to swipe along. Although sales and adjusted grew operating profit in the first quarter. However, in the case of the Revenue there was in March a considerable shock, especially in the lucrative Revenues with software licenses in a one-time sale. And the special effects, adjusted operating profit grew only thanks to exchange rate effects is still scarce.

After all, SAP is expecting in the current year, with a recovery – but is also necessary. The fiscal year in SAP is very seasonal, only at the end, many of the customers decide on the majority of their IT spending. Last year, SAP made almost 30 percent of sales in the last quarter – and more than a third of operating profit.

The new Vorstandsduo Small/Morgan is in his first real test. The two have, according to the multi-billion dollar acquisitions of its predecessor, the task, the forms of many parts into a meaningful Whole. And not only that: in 2023, the adjusted operating margin should be 5 percentage points higher than in 2018, with 29 percent, and had promised McDermott investors. And SAP remains, in spite of Corona. “SAP expects, with an even stronger competitive position than before from the Corona-crisis”, it was recently after the capped forecast.

After all, is likely to be incurred in the first quarter, in contrast to the prior-year period, a profit below the line is attached. A year ago a had program removal with its one-off costs for the first time in nearly 17 years led to a quarterly loss. The number of employees increased in spite of the deletions, at least about 100,000 Employees – SAP to build in the future areas.

The sales of the Baden-württemberg this year, a little smaller rolls than previously planned and to strive for on the Basis of the exchange rates of the previous year of 27.8 to 28.5 billion euros (previous year: 27,6) baking. The biggest swing is likely to come from the cloud business Software for use over the Internet, the proceeds of which are expected SAP with a growth of between 18 and 24 percent, up to 8.7 billion Euro. The recurring costs, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, should be between 8.1 to 8.7 billion euros to 8.2 billion in the previous year.

The analysts say

The experts remain of the SAP, despite the weaker Outlook for this year is weighed. Of the twelve in the dpa-AFX Analyser recognised analysts who have worked since the prognosis reduce with the stock, rates eleven to purchase. A voice is a draw. The lowest price target stands at 109 euros, the highest at 134 euros of the paper at a cost of slightly more than 113 of the Euro.

RBC-Analyst Alex Zukin wrote, the first quarter was down by grow – but not as bad as feared. Stacy Pollard of JPMorgan no longer surprised by the statements in the light of the pandemic. She highlighted that the objectives were confirmed for 2023. Because SAP will deliver key technology to the world’s largest corporations, is likely to emerge of the software manufacturer as a stable growth firm from the crisis.

Alex Tout from Deutsche Bank attested to the group a relatively robust business and an attractive valuation. SAP is in a poor environment, a good choice, the expert and the paper is downgraded from “Hold” to “Buy” up. For Goldman-Sachs-expert Mohammed today announced the SAP remains a “conviction buy”. Although he got capped in accordance with the key data for its estimates. His core thesis, that the SAP was still in an early Phase of rising margins, remain unaffected by this.

The power of the share

With the Corona Crash for a year ended for the SAP share a long flight – even at 19. February had cost the paper with 129,60 Euro as much as never before. In the first weeks of the Corona-Chrashs, crashed the stock with the tumbling overall market, up to 82 Euro, was able to recover but then also quickly. Meanwhile, the share for a cost of 113 Euro about as much as at the time of surprising change to the SAP peak in October 2019.

With a little more than ten per cent, reduced Corona loss of the SAP of the paper is one of the most stable default values in Germany and Europe – in the Euro-zone index Euro STOXX 50, the SAP share price is the seventh-best performer, title; under the 30 Dax-values, SAP is on rank three. Thus, the software manufacturer was able to expand the lead as the most valuable German company.

The group is in the stock market is currently EUR 139 billion value of around 47 billion euros more than in the industrial gases producer, Linde, SAP can at least follow halfway yet. In the Eurozone, the SAP is like before the Start of the Corona crash at the 24. February, as the pandemic had caught the financial markets with full force, after the luxury goods group LVMH, the number two.

But for SAP, the views of the European standard is not as important as that of the U.S. competition. And here, above all, Oracle’s arch – rival from the old days – cut off better. The share of database software specialized group had to leave in the current crisis, as well as nothing at all on springs. Thus, the U.S. group, whose founder Larry Ellison had dueled verbally always the Hardest with SAP-founder Hasso Plattner was able to expand its assessment of lead, again, to the equivalent of around 20 billion euros.

Better it looks compared to the last fast-growing competitors Salesforce. The shares of gifts for the 21. February a little more than the SAP share. Thus, the German group is now once again something is worth more than the US producers, the scores mainly with Software for the sales control (CRM) via the so-called Cloud.

