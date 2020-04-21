Sam Raimi confirmed that he “will stage Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange © 2016 Walt Disney Pictures

Doctor Strange was one of the best movies of marvel’s Phase Three, and visually one of the most exciting comic book adaptations ever. As a Top magician Benedict Cumberbatch since then, in Thor – the day of the decision as well as the last two AvengersMovies look, but on a proper sequel Fans have been waiting for since 2016. This is supposed to appear next may, but was, like almost all the upcoming MCU films, due to the Corona-crisis is postponed by several months to the rear. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on now 28.10.2021 in the German cinema, almost five years after the first Film.

It was announced Doctor Strange 2 at the San Diego Comic-Con last year, as to date horror is closest to MCU Film. Scott Derrickson, Director of the first film, comes from the horror genre (Sinister, The exorcism of Emily Rose) and, therefore, seemed also to be very suitable for this alignment. But perhaps his Horror were ideas but to much of a Good thing for Marvel, because at the beginning of the year left Derrickson and Co-writer C. Robert Cargill, the movie. In February, Michael Waldron was the, the author “Loki”Series of Disney+for the new version of the screenplay involved. In the same month, it was then to my great joy, that Sam Raimi in negotiations for the Director’s post of the film standing.

But it is only now that Raimi has, on the occasion of the press tour to Quibi-Horror series “50 States of Fright” confirmed that he would indeed take over. He also mentioned a scene Spider-Man 2he had incorporated a reference to Doctor Strange: (from the English)

I loved Doctor Strange as a child, but he came for me after Spider-Man and Batman. He was probably the characters on place 5 of the best comic book. He was so original, but as we had that Moment in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that we would ever make a Doctor Strange movie. So, it was really funny for me is that this set happened to be in the Film. I must say, I wish we would have known that I would be involved in the project.

In the said scene, J. Jonah Jameson by his assistant (Ted Rami) makes suggestions for the name of Dr. Otto Octavius enter. Including ideas to call him Doctor Strange, what I like Jameson, but unfortunately already is awarded.

Sam Raimis Spider-ManMovies, at least the first two, remain until today milestones among comic book adaptations. Bryan Singer’s X-Men 2000 opened already the door for Big-Budget adaptation of Marvel Comics, but with Spider-Man Raimi brought her in 2002 to a new Level. The first sequel is considered to be one of the best comic adaptations of all time. And even the third Film, made at the Sony Raimi unfortunately, too many targets (he wanted to have Venom in the Film), still has his moments of directorial virtuosity (unfortunately, but also some embarrassing scenes). Like Derrickson, has also Raimi as a Director of the Evil DeadTrilogy collected genre his first experience in the horror to which he was in 2009 with the great Drag Me to Hell is zurückgekerht. Therefore, he is in all respects the perfect candidate, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to apply. Since it is his first directorial work The fantastic world of Oz from the year 2013.

In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch also be Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the Sequel, return. Rachel McAdams as a strand of Love Interest Christine Palmer, however, longer. This does not necessarily mean that it is always and forever from the MCU out – see Natalie Portman and Thor. In addition, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, alias Witch Scarlet occur in the Film. The events of the Disney+Series “Wanda vision” intended to be used in direct connection with the next Doctor-Strange-Movie stand.

The above-mentioned scene from Spider-Man 2 you can see below. How do you find the choice of Raimi as a Director?