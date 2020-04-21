Royal News: Duchess Meghan is denied by Serena Williams

The Royal News of the day in GALA-Ticker

21. April

Duchess Meghan: Serena Williams denies their friendship

“Meghan Markle? I never heard of that; I don’t know,” says tennis legend, Serena Williams, 38. That your friendship with the Duchess Meghan, 38, denies, on the one hand a joke, on the other hand, in the spirit of the wife of Prince Harry, 35. The like, it is in fact not so, if other people in Interviews about you and your chat private live.

And that is what Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 49, tried, the tennis player, and is known even to seduce very good friend of Meghan. In their relatively new YouTube Show “No Filter With Naomi” try this it’s from Serena Williams to squeeze out. “Are you happy about the fact that your girlfriend moved to America?” A question that the younger Williams sister, not answer “can” – as an official confirmation of their move, there was on the part of the Sussexes yet.

Serena Williams is not trying to pull galant from the affair: “I know what you’re talking about”, is lying to you, grinning into the camera. Naomi Campbell is not letting loose, hooks and Williams commands the Denial of their friendship. But both sides – Serena Williams and Naomi Campbell – in addition to the Situation, obviously with a sense of Humor. Duchess Meghan will appeal to the loyalty of your girlfriend anyway good.

20. April

Prince Philip: Important message from the quarantine

After all the concern for his health, Prince Philip, 98 logs from the quarantine. In a message published on the Website of the British Royal family, says the husband of Queen Elizabeth, 93, “all of which help to combat the pandemic and to keep necessary services up and Running”, thanks.

In addition to the staff in the “medical and scientific Professions, in universities and research institutions, which combines all the work to protect us from Covid-19”, was he also grateful for those who “keep the infrastructure of our lives” on the Run.

Queen Elizabeth: you had to cancel your birthday party ever

It is not the first Time that the Queen Elizabeth must cancel your birthday party. During this year the corona pandemic makes a dash through the bill, it was many decades ago, an entirely different horror: Adolf Hitler. This is an old friend of the Queen, Lady Pamela Hicks, 91 reported. As she tells the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, “she lived (Queen Elizabeth, Op. d. Red.) with us, while Prince Philip served in the Navy, and we decided, since it’s my birthday on the 19th. and your on 21. April is, (…) to organise a joint birthday party and a Ball”.

You decided, “to be fair” to select the day between their two birthdays, that is to say the 20. April. In principle, a good idea, but at the 20. April was Adolf Hitler’s birthday – a Celebration on this day, came for Queen Elizabeth and her former bridesmaid out of the question. “So we had to cancel the appointment.”

