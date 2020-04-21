Robert Downey Jr. promotes the OnePlus 8 in the humorous ad spot

Tests, News, Processors (CPUs), Graphics Cards (GPUs), Article, Column, Other "or" to associate.5G, Accessory, AMD, Android, Apple, ARM, Audio, Bay Trail, Business, Cannon Lake, Charts, Chinese Tech, Chromebook, Coffee Lake, Comet Lake, Console, Convertible \/ 2-in-1, Cryptocurrency, Cyberlaw, Deal, Desktop, Fail, Foldable, Gadget, Galaxy Note, Galaxy S, Game check, Gaming, Geforce, Google Nexus \/ Pixel, How To, Ice Lake, The Internet of Things (IoT), iOS, iPad Pro, iPhone, Kaby Lake, Comment, Lakefield, Laptop \/ Notebook, Linux \/ Unix, MacBook, Mini PC, Monitor, MSI, OnePlus, Phablet, Project Athena, Renoir, Review Snippet, Rocket Lake, Rumor, Ryzen (Zen), Security, Smart Home, Smartphone, Smartwatch, Software, Storage, Tablet, ThinkPad, Thunderbolt, Tiger Lake, Touch screen, Ultrabook, Virtual Reality (VR) \/ Augmented Reality (AR), Wearable, Whiskey Lake, Windows, Workstation, XPS, Zen 3 (Vermeer)Ticker