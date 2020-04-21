Rita Ora indulges Easter memories

What should we do when, at Easter, nothing is going on? The Coronavirus that limits us, even on the holiday weekend. That’s why Rita Ora took out her cell phone in Hand, and rummaged some memories.

The singer posted by “Instagram”, the Story of 30 images from past Highlights of her life. It was a photo shoot for “Vogue”, a holiday in Kenya, a water slide in the Maldives, a Backstage-Dance with Charli XCX, or even a birthday party snapshot with actress Margot Robbie: Oras mobile phone has a lot to offer, and the 30-Year-old would like to keep their Fans in mind, obviously, be a part of.

The images reach back to the year 2017. At that time, the first song of their second album “Phoenix” appeared.

Photo: (c) Landmark / PR Photos