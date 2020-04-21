Quentin Tarantino and Pierce Brosnan: Drunk you planned Bond movie

Quentin Tarantino (57) like his Version of “Casino Royale” with Pierce Brosnan (66) would be rotated, is no secret. But how close he was to the Bond Director’s chair? Brosnan has now revealed that the cult Director championing him once his ideas for a “James Bond”movie. The two Hollywood were drunk-Stars, apparently.





Brosnan played 007 from 1995 to 2002. After he had turned off with “die another day”, his last strip as a secret agent, wanted Tarantino to hit him, to him his idea of the wide as the actor explained in an “Esquire UK”-Interview. The Director is too busy as its just been in the press “Kill Bill – Volume 2”. At the agreed meeting point in a Hotel, he had arrived punctually at 19 o’clock, so Brosnan. Since his conversation had a partner but have to wait, and went and took it two Martinis. And also as Tarantino then later appeared, was, apparently, drunk more.





“The best James Bond”





The talks from the 2004 Pierce Brosnan recalls: “He has carved on the table and said to me: You are the best James Bond are, I would like to make a James Bond. It was very tight in the Restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but you don’t tell Quentin Tarantino that he should calm down.”

What had a concrete idea of the Director for a 007 strip, told the actor, however, only that the movie would have been worth it. In the case of the responsible less enthusiasm, there was probably a Job as a Bond Director not got Tarantino anyway. “Casino Royale” was released in 2006 with Martin Campbell (76) as a Director and Daniel Craig (52) as the new Bond.









