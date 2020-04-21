Profile – Lady Gaga – Policy

Detail view open (Photo: dpa)

The Pop Superstar Lady Gaga trained at home really with dumbbells made of Gold? At least a gold-coloured Pair of sloping was behind the musician, as she sang the song “Smile”, to bring the people during the Corona-crisis, at least in the short Smile. The appearance was part of the virtual Concert, “One World: Together at Home,” the 34-year-old on Saturday had helped to organize, to collect donations for the world health organization (WHO) and the fight against the Virus. Together with other Stars of the industry dinosaurs like the Rolling Stones up to newcomers like Billie Eilish, sang, and Lady Gaga played, of course, exemplary, isolated from home.

The most Exciting part of this eight-hour, digital Pop-Conferencing-Marathon was, of course, the key-hole factor: Once to see how it looks at the Stars in the living room or in a home recording Studio. While your colleague, Taylor Swift performed in front of a bold pink floral Wallpaper, saw it in Lady Gaga as the device Advisor is just out of the picture flitted before millions of viewers from all over the world in your home switch were allowed. On the white piano candles, in addition to the piano antiquarian books, of which you would like to know if she reads which is really just the grace, in the Background, something that looked like the more expensive scented candle, and the Golden weights.

The costume of a black Top and white pants with black stripes was not too elegant, not too casual, and the cable salad, put discreetly to their, and the feet of the piano, was well-executed by a private stylists of.

In short, the appearance was atypical and much too perfect for this young woman who has made the break with the perfection mania of the pop industry to your secret of success. One of their favorite messages: don’t try to be like the people in the advertising, you better be yourself.

Lady Gaga was born in 1986 under the bourgeois name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in New York and studied at a Catholic girls ‘ school on the Upper East Side that she had no desire, rules of society to adapt. Therefore, she moved for her first performances at the Lower East Side, with as much distance to the Catholic school for girls in the queer scene in Manhattan as a musician to start. The Uni threw them after the fourth Semester, the money you earned, first as a Go-Go dancer, because their parents supported them financially. In 2008, she had her big break after she was pulled from the East to the West coast, where she recorded her debut album “The Fame”.

Alone, this record sold 15 million copies and laid the Foundation for one of the most extraordinary Popkarrieren of the last decades. Five Studio albums she has recorded, which are selling sometimes better, sometimes worse; as a rebellious total work of art, it is an inseparable part of the pop scene.

As is so often the case with Stars that your Profession out of habit to be a little tired, also wanted to switch Lady Gaga in the profession and in addition to the music, the acting a try. Although it went many of the ladies (Madonna) with a embarrassment of wrong, the can hardly find adjectives to summarize, gave her here, too, the laws of success. For her appearance in the Remake of the melodrama “A Star is Born” was nominated in 2019 for the Oscar as best actress, in addition to cinema veterans inside as well as Glenn Close. For the best movie song won the Oscar, too.

Big screen, big stage: Who can fill the longing of places in the show business, also with a size of 1.55 meters effortlessly, is in Skype Format and, of course, bad. Why you wish not as the First, but also for Lady Gaga a speedy end to the Isolation.