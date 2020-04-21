Professional athletes find imaginative Alternatives to the Competition

Matthias Kyburz rejoices, because he has done it: Not in the outdoors but on the treadmill. Source: Keystone

The Corona-pandemic brings the Sport to a standstill. Some athletes find imaginative Alternatives to your races. Certain sports rely on Innovation in the virtual area.

In spite of cancelled competitions it is missing some of the athletes Motivation. You set yourself up for a good cause new challenges and will not save with the best. The Aargauer orienteer Matthias Kyburz didn’t run on Thursday as usual in the forest, but in a Olten warehouse on a treadmill. In under three hours and with a new world record time, he completed the 50 kilometers. He collected money for the lucky chain.

Geraint Thomas, Tour de France winner of 2018, spent three days 36 hours on a scooter in his Garage. The Welshman completed in this time, 1220 km, which corresponds to about seven-to-eight Tour de France stages. 300’000 pounds of donations were collected for the professionals in UK healthcare. “The last two hours were the toughest of my career,” he said.

The triathlete Jan Frodeno made his “Tri-at-home” in Spanish Girona, a remarkable spectacle with celebrity guests. Fabian Cancellara, Daniela Ryf and Boris Becker were among other connected, while the eight tormented and a half hours through the disciplines. At the end of Frodeno was about 200’000 euros of donations, which are intended to be for the most part, as a direct aid to Girona.

The social media make it possible to do the athlete Good, to face challenges or to entertain simply. The two tennis players Stan Wawrinka and Benoît Paire met via Livechat on Instagram for an aperitif and chatting carefree with each other. The gymnast Simone Biles showed how to take off the pants in a Handstand. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba delivered a technology duel with the Ball. And Roger Federer launched on Twitter a Tennis-Challenge for at home.

Bike racing on the scooter

While the tennis players is not much more left to wait for better times, there are other athletes way out. Some formula 1 drivers compete in a virtual race. You will start on that day to the Grand Prix, where you were actually “in real” round. The race on the PC Version of “formula 1 in 2019,” will be broadcast on the official Youtube channel of formula 1.

The wheel is an interesting Format with a top-class cast celebrates its Premiere on Wednesday. Driver duel from home from about an hour on the trainer. This is the resistance of the actual topography of the selected route. When from Wednesday to Sunday to be held on the occasion of “The Digital Swiss 5” is, among other things, a Swiss Team for the world road Championships-the third, Stefan Küng, and the mountain bike Olympic champion Nino Schurter at the Start. SRF transfers to the races every day, the beginning of the stage from Moudon power to Leukerbad.

Fighting on an island

Imagination officials also show up, when it comes to find the means to find as quickly as possible back to a normal state. The most spectacular Plan Dana White, the boss of the Ultimate Fighting Championship has. The 50-Year-old has been working for weeks on a private island and build the necessary infrastructure for the fights in Mixed Material Arts.

Other sports also play with the idea to bring their seasons to a place, or at least a few places to the end, in order to prevent long trips. The North American Basketball League NBA could carry out their Playoffs in Las Vegas, the baseball players of the MLB to think about venues exclusively in Arizona. And in European football, the Considerations go in a similar direction.

