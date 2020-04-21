Pop-Event, “One World: Together At Home” – Show me your pot plant culture

Detail view open “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”: The Rolling Stones in their digital presence, and yet spatially separated. (Photo: Getty Images)

What the world needs in times of Corona at all Stars? The question was last updated in some international media, such as in the Guardian and the New York Timesquite Seriously made. Hung she was out of the observation that many Celebrities get apparently just not good so that they are deprived of due to the pandemic of their performance possibilities and their daily applause. Financially, you are still not sure on his, but in social media, you will develop a Permanent tendency to self-pity, which disguises itself as concern for the world. Particularly unbearable by the end of March was the Video, in the “Wonder Woman”actress Gal Gadot with celebrities such as Zoë Kravitz, Norah Jones and Will Ferrell tried to sing the John Lennon classic “Imagine” and quite a lot of Erbaulichkeit in him to put in. They wanted to make the world hope, or was it not rather to employ himself a little, and to call again in memory? Very embarrassing.

Against this Background, one of the eight-hour Streaming Marathon “One World: Together At Home”, the delivery on Saturday evening from 20 o’clock German time until 4 o’clock in the morning through the network, such as a large-scale trial to occur, the huge importance of the Stars could prove to. As with the means of music and its relevance, comfort, and Confidence can donate! As you can with your voices and your instruments to the world together! And as for the “Solidarity Response Fund” of WHO can advertise! Stevie Wonder, Jessie J, Sheryl Crow, Zucchero, Adam Lambert, Billy Ray Cyrus and many, many other sizes of the Pop made, some at the invitation of Lady Gaga, and others at the invitation of Global Citizen, an NGO from New York. They all sent their Songs or greetings and thank you messages from living rooms, home studios, or from their terraces with the Pool, or a trampoline in the garden.

The sound quality was very poor. All stressed that it is of course not to go, but the true Stars of the crisis, the great heroes of the Corona time: the Doctors, the nurses, the orderlies, and all, in the sacrificial Round-the-clock-work to the limits of their own health. Unfortunately, there were, apart from such General courses as “If we all work together, we can make that!” or “We absolutely must strengthen our health systems!”, but hardly any demands or suggestions of how you might look after the crisis, for example, is better against virus attacks arm. Or as system-relevant professions are adequately remunerated. But you didn’t want to use the Corona time, to always be so strict and critical?

The Stars sermons Isolation, the German participants moved together as closely as possible

There were also highlights of the program, but they were rare: The R’n’B singer Lizzo put on the piano in front of your Webcam so much Blues and pain in her Interpretation of Sam Cooke’s civil rights movement anthem “A Change Is Gonna Come”, that is, from the roller-coaster of despair and hope, as it shaped the past few weeks, a lot of felt was. The singer Christine and the Queens, presented in their white-painted, a little bit of a padded cell similar to Studio to their Song “People, I’ve Been Sad,” an almost erotic couple dance with their microphone. The Frenchwoman seemed, unlike most of the contributors have actually thought about it, to be all alone, and with reduced electronic resources – a Performance could be, the boxes visually and not be reproduced just to a stupid acoustic authentiz extremism. This seemed to be namely, most of the performances, double underlying, according to the Motto: In a serious time like this, we don’t want to make too much Show, that could seem frivolous. And also, What are we supposed to do alone at home more than on the guitar around guitars (to do Jessie Reyez) or at the piano, sitting as if we could actually play the piano (very funny: Kesha).

There was no interesting Video animations, it was hardly displayed in the dancers, almost no one wore interesting costumes or even extravagant disguises. Charlie Puth sent from the teenager’s room at home with his parents, he had not made the bed! So, is it now normal Corona-home workers learned in the past few weeks, how you can exchange in digital Video communication Apps such as Zoom or Jitsi, the backgrounds, the big pop stars explain how easy it can be from the boredom of your own room by the push of a button, for example, the Star Trek command bridge make?

As a viewer you could not compare, therefore, different, as at some point the indoor facilities. The actress Kerry Washington – she cried for an hour as a presenter – is one of the people who do not sort your library alphabetically, but according to the colors of the Book spines. The actor Matthew McConaughey, also for an hour, a Moderator, has a very large printer. Kesha and The Killers put the Music like before your sweeping chimneys. Potted plants seem to be the Stars of popular, especially the room of palm trees. And Pets? There is almost no were to be seen. Were you locked away? Or Stars don’t have any Pets, because they are, if not exactly a Virus goes around the world, almost never at home. Most of it seemed to be in their well-padded, and sometimes arg tasteless room-Apartments and villas decorated large to go pretty well.

The Whole thing was so tiring, and maybe you stayed up late just because it was in secret that Lady Gaga, the curator of the seventh and the eighth programme of an hour, would be present for the crowning touch, a brand-new, collective world hug Hit. A Song that could summarize the situation as the Supergroup charity Singles “Do They Know It’s Christmas (Band Aid) and “We Are The World” (USA for Africa) in the eighties, today, the concern for the famine in Ethiopia. But no, Lady Gaga has co-written with Elton John for a new Hit and a virtual choir of 30 pop stars sing let. She sang only with a little umgetexteten Version of the hit “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion. The messengers of your lard chunks of 1999 itself, supported by John Legend and Lang Lang. Overall, this was a conclusion of the quintet. The word “faith” (Believe) replaced it with “space” (room), so it was said: “Give us space so wel’ll be safe” – give us space, so we are safe. It was not the only one invocation of the Lord on this evening.

Hopefully no one comes up with the idea to make the Festival season, according to this model

At least all held on the new rules: The five Stars out played, or sang, their contribution from the home insulation. The digital technology added everything together. Even the Rolling Stones the virtual Interaction – brings together in Split-Screen, but also separated by the Split Screen had previously easily managed. They played their classics “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” (a respiratory protection mask?), and especially nice was how Charlie Watts suitcases in his rectangle in the lower right of a few Instruments and an armchair around drumming and grinned. Casual, as always.

And yet not a successful test, was also this appearance is rather run-of how, possibly, an even longer-lasting insulation of the future super-exciting Mega-Pop Events to exercise. In other words: Should someone get the idea that “One World: Together At Home” was an example of how you could also transfer over the summer dropouts, Festivals on the net: no, that would be no good idea.

The Duo Milky Chance from Kassel, Germany, the only German contribution to this spectacle of irrelevance, the Split-Screen technique from the outset is critical to face. As the HNAthat traveled to the regional newspaper from Kassel , Germany, on Saturday, prior reported, was the one member of the Duo, now lives in Berlin, especially for the performance of the song “Stolen Dance” back in the homeland. Milky Chance sat side by side in your Studio in front of the Webcam and ignored, unconsciously or demonstratively, to keep all the before and after of the Stars expressed by Appeals to world public opinion, outside the house stands absolutely safe distance. It might bring you back to our initial question: What does the world need just Stars?