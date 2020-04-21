Pop-Briefing – Unexpected team to work with The Streets and the young a Chance

Joginder Mishra
In the weekly pop-Rundschau: two unexpected Comebacks. And: The DJ Junior is not sleeping.

Sings about what is most dear to him: Mike Skinner and his phone.

Screenshot: Youtube / The Streets

You need to hear

Not a few probably it for a joke and kept. Mike Skinner, which has traded as a Rapper-producer, The Streets, announced on 1. April a joint Track with the Australian Kevin Parker. The project, Tame Impala goes with his pop Psychedelia but badly in the other direction. But it is true: On last Easter Monday, the British published the “Call My Phone Thinking Im Doing Nothing Better”, and lo and behold, es on is. Strings, Piano, a Touch of Tame Impala, and Skinner muses again about his favorite device, the phone. Unexpected and interesting.

Tocotronic give their Fans hope. His own admission after the Hamburger worked last on that Song, you are now publishing a new Album. The Text is already a year old, fit but quite good in the present time. “A small piece of Lyrics and Music against the separation.“It’s true. Musically, the album is a hit, once again, in new ways, unusually lush, hope sounds “”.

As the German magazine for electronic music “Groove” reported, Richard David James, better known as Aphex Twin, lost recently his father. If he’s trying to process the grief in the new music, which he then loaded on Soundcloud, is pure speculation. The number with the typical cryptic name “qu1” stands in the Tradition of the great Ambient Tracks by Aphex Twin. The image to Upload shows to his late father.



