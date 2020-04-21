Patty Jenkins promises better fight scenes in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

In the continuation of the fighting style of the super heroine to be feminine, especially after you fight a female villain in. “Men fight like men. The us was aware of. I don’t want to try, like a man should look like. We have to fight as women,” explains Patty. Inspiration the team took from ‘Cirque du Soleil’. So the main actress Gal Gadot says: “It was beautiful. And then Patty said, ‘This should be our Inspiration for the fight scenes.’ My look said, ‘How do I do that?’ She said ‘don’t worry, you never know how you’re doing it until you do it.'”

In an interview with ‘Empire’magazine, the Patty is closer to Diana’s new enemy Cheetah (played by Kristen Wiig), the uses of jealousy against the Amazon Princess. “The reason why Barbara is transformed into Cheetah is that you had the sense to never be as good as someone like Diana had been,” explains the filmmaker. “She reminds me of some people I’ve known who had such a low self-esteem that you have always held back. As soon as you assumptions, then changes that came out of this ugly hostility that had built up over the years.”

BANG Showbiz