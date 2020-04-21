Over a Million Corona-cases in Europe

In the Corona-crisis, the Spanish government wants to lock a state of emergency, and the output across the country again for a further two weeks until midnight on the 9. May extend. The Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced late Saturday night in a speech to the Nation. On the extension of the so-called alarm condition, the level of third-highest state of Emergency will have to vote on the Parliament again. However, it is expected a broad support of the Opposition.

The socialist politicians announced, meanwhile, is also the intention of the strict, since the age of 15. March current curfew from 27. To loosen April, especially for children up to twelve years. The easing measures, however, has yet to be decided, nothing, said Sánchez. Where appropriate, we will adjust these measures to the development of the pandemic in different regions of the country.

You’ll make slow and steady progress in the fight against the Coronavirus, – stressed the head of government. “We see on the horizon, a slow March in the direction of a new normality,” he said.

The nearly 47 million citizens of Spain may cases, for five weeks only in a few exception out of the house to drive in the first place to work or to the doctor or to make purchases. Walks and Outdoor sports, there are – unlike in other countries, are strictly prohibited. According to the United States and Italy, Spain is the cases with more than 190’000 infections and more than 20’000 deaths from the crisis most severely affected country in the world. (sda)