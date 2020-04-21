Opera stars give intimate Gala under the Corona restrictions

Concert

Vienna (dpa) – While the Opera houses are closed in Europe, were the world to hear stars as Anna Netrebko, Juan Diego Flórez and Jonas Kaufmann on Sunday evening in an Austrian Opera gala.

In compliance with strict Coronavirus measures, the singer entered successively the stage of the radio culture house in Vienna, while a Pianist and a string Quartet of the Radio Symphony orchestra Vienna, accompanied them from a safe distance. Others, such as Kaufmann took part via a video message. The Gala was broadcast live.

In addition to popular Opera arias, some of the artists also chose, intimate songs to carry forward the suitable for the frame and one on the living room limited audience. So Flórez, Franz Schubert sang “To the music”.

The Polish singer Tomasz Konieczny took advantage of his appearance to indicate that many of his colleagues months without income, because the cultural life came to a Standstill. “Dear politicians and cultural managers, now is the time to show solidarity and to show to rise to the occasion,” he said.

On stage, Valentina Nafornita, Elena Maximova, and Jongmin Park, were. The Russian soprano Anna Netrebko and her husband Yusif Eyvazov ended the program with Ernesto De Curtis’ “Non ti scordar di me” (don’t), and with a small dance Forget about me. Video greetings sent the tenors, Jonas Kaufmann, Piotr Beczala, and Andreas Schager. Kaufmann presented a nostalgic Viennese song from the 1930s.

The Austrian broadcasting Corporation ORF wants to make the concert a week to the international audience as an On-Demand Video available to.