“One World – Together At Home”: world stars to sing for the helpers

The pandemic together with the Megastars, at least for a night. The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish, but also two former First Ladies took to the virtual stage to thank the many helpers of the crisis.

With a virtual Mega-concert Stars such as Lady Gaga, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones have thanked the many helpers in the Corona of a pandemic. “Today, I am so happy that we have a world are together at home,” said Lady Gaga, co-organiser of the Show, at the start of “One World: Together at Home”.

In the case of the two-hour Event, of the auxiliary movement, Global Citizen, Doctors, scientists and the politicians are to switched, in addition to dozens of artists. The former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama thanked the helpers in hospitals and shops. Via Twitter they were directed at all the “fighting on the Frontline” against the Coronavirus crisis. “In this difficult time of keeping ones Distance, we were never closer, said Laura Bush.

Finale Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli and Lang Lang

The US star presenters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert led the way through the Show, which was broadcast by several US stations and in the network through channels such as Youtube and Twitter. The four members of the Stones played – each in his own living room to your Song “You can’t always get what you want”. To see they were on a four-split screen, drummer Charlie Watts improvised with everyday objects as drums. Taylor Swift agreed on the piano to match their Hit “Soon you better way” (Soon it’s feeling better).

At the end, with a virtual appearance by Lady Gaga, Céline Dion and Italian singer Andrea Bocelli made accompanied by the Chinese Star pianist Lang Lang.

Previously, a six-hour Livestream of dozens of musicians, athletes and other artists, including singer Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Ora had switched, from home, with performances added. The Hessian band Milky Chance occurred. The native of Kassel, Philipp Dausch and Clemens Rehbein played their Hit Song “Stolen Dance”. They were the only German musicians on the program.

$ 35 million in donations for the WHO

With the Marathon action, especially the health staff at the Corona should be thanked-Front. Previously, Global Citizen, had been able to their own sponsors for the millions of donations to win to be given to the solidarity Fund of the world health organization WHO.

Global Citizen previously had to call governments and major donors to support the work of WHO in the crisis. According to information, the organization was able to gather prior to the concert, $ 35 million in donations for the WHO.

The money goes into a solidarity Fund of the world health organization for the purchase of protective equipment and Tests. US President, Donald Trump had announced on Tuesday to stop the U.S. payments to the WHO. He accused the Geneva-based UN Organisation, “miss management” in the Corona-crisis-and a bias in favour of China. Trumps step in the world met with heavy criticism.

