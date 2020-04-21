“One World: Together at home”: world stars in the living room

Even the indestructible Rolling Stones crouching in the Corona-quarantine. The four old rocker had to cancel their North American tour in March and have verbunkert since then, in their villas, in the UK and California.
But on Saturday evening they were reunited again for a short while – to a virtual jam session. Occasion: “One World: Together at Home”the worldwide benefit concert for the victims and helpers of the corona of a crisis.
It immediately became one of the most weird, yet most authentic and most iconic performances in the 58-year-old history of the Band. And that was only the beginning.
One after another they appeared on millions of screens, as a four-time split-screen. Above left: Mick Jagger, 76, in Los Angeles, in a corner of the room. Top right: Keith Richards, 76, in Sussex, on the Sofa, in front of a Drink. Below left: Ronnie Woods, 72, in Surrey in addition to a antique wall clock. Bottom right: Charlie Watts, 78, in Devon, in front of a shelf full of vinyl records.
Their acoustic Version of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” was a raw, rudimentary, krächzend – and yet unmistakable. Instead of on a drums drummed Watts lehne, grinning in the air and on a box around and occasionally, on a chair.
It is the culmination of this two-hour, Lady Gaga’s “curated” Show, which was advertised as a modern Version of the “Live Aid” was. All of which are younger than 30, are not likely to remember: In the case of those two satellite-mammoth concerts in 1985 in London and Philadelphia 75 Bands and Solo had Acts in front of a world audience of almost two billion people to combat Hunger in Ethiopia, the attached payments – including the Rolling Stones.
This time, the Not global – and the Show was local. Dozens of Stars recorded from their living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, basements, gardens, balconies, terraces. Many of them were not born at “Live Aid” one more time. At the end of 127 million dollars came together in the virtual charity festival.
Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Common, Elton John, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Wonder: Some sang in their Smartphones, others in professional microphones, others were fully-developed home studios, such as Keith Urban (with guest Nicole Kidman). The Make-up was home-made, the music as well, unplugged, largely, anyway.
It bothered her that none of it was live.
But the music it went anyway less. It was just one night, inherent Drama, and the barrage of horrendous headlines and pictures, and-at least here in the US – the political tirades from the White house to hide to hold in the endless Corona.
Where is Melania Trump?
Instead, those should be at the centre, affected by the corona of the crisis on the most – and the the use for weeks her life to save their life and improve it.
Above all, the world health organization, which is made straight from Donald Trump made the scapegoat for own mistakes. That was probably the most important political Statement of the Show, wanted to make no policy.
The other was that not a single member of the U.S. occurred at a government. Only the former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush was the one in Chicago, the other in Texas. Your Appeals to unity and solidarity sounded like a slap in the face for her successor, Melania Trump, is in these times of crisis nowhere to be found.
All currently remain politicized – and to yourself the Mantra that was heard here again and again: wash hands at home. Trumps right-wing base of marches, Yes, more recently, in a number of U.S. States, however, to the dismay of the Corona-front fighters.
Thankfully, the Latter came in “One World” at least as often as the celebs. In the hunted, exhausted, manic, grateful voices of the Doctors, nurses, paramedics, researchers and breastfeeding helper for both the whole tragedy of our time such as your heart is revealed-wrenching humanity.
“We are a family,” proclaimed Beyoncé in a vocal-free contribution. Unfortunately, the view in all this VIP said the opposite residences – even though Beyoncé, the social chasms spoke, the exposed to the Coronavirus, especially the disproportionate death rates of Blacks. “You don’t have the luxury of working from home,” she said – at home at a window with a view over the idyllic treetops.
McCartney in the kitchen, Elton John in the driveway
The domestic Scenes, distracted as always, and often they were even more interesting than the music – if not necessarily as stylish as you would have expected. Behind Lady Gaga’s piano, two Golden mini dumbbells were on the floor. The white-haired Paul McCartney – he also had been at Live Aid now seemed to be sitting in the kitchen. Elton John struggled to a concert Grand piano in the garage.
The wings come from a different house and had been delivered and disinfected, wrote John’s husband David Furnish, who shot the Video with his iPhone on Instagram.
John Legend and Sam Smith sang “Stand By Me” as a duet duel of the living room – the one in front of a shelf full of Grammys, the other in front of a rustic railing. Shawn Mendes and the Cuban singer Camila Cabella sat side by side at the piano and himmelten – what in doubt as to their Liaison eliminated is likely to have Together in quarantine is half married.
Only Jennifer Lopez’ performance was cramped and staged to look not staged. The all-round artist was sitting between the candles in your garden, under a light-illuminated tree, wearing makeup, and car chains are tuned for their Version of Barbra Streisands “People”, the chirping echoed each bird sonic.
But as I said, the music was less. While the corona crisis begins to tear apart the United States, was “One World” is a welcome break from the Clamor of politics – and a necessary reminder that there is still a countless number of people die and countless others are doing everything to prevent that.
But if even the Rolling Stones survive, there is hope.