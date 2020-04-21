“One World: Together At Home”: world stars give network-concert

What a great consolation for the disappointed Fans! Due to the current health crisis, many concerts had to be postponed to around the world, or even be completely cancelled. For example, the Pussycat Dolls have canceled their long-awaited Reunion Tour for the year 2020. Thanks to an Online campaign of music Fans have now a reason to beam: Top-class world stars joined together now to a virtual living room-concert on the net!

Young Talent Billie Eilish (18), Pop Diva Taylor Swift (30), Music Legend Elton John (73), R&B Queen Jennifer Lopez (50), Voting The Wonders Of Celine Dion (52), Oscar-Winner John Legend (41), Tenor Andrea Bocelli (61), Star-Pianist Lang Lang (37) and the legendary rock band the Rolling Stones – so many successful musicians come together otherwise on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards! They all gave in the night from Saturday to Sunday via YouTube-Livestream their Chart Hits to the Best – from home! Some were sitting on the Couch, others in your home garden. Also at the Start of Lady Gaga (34), the auxiliary movement is a Global Citizen with the organization of the benefit concert “One World: Together At Home” supported. The income is to come from the helpers in the current situation.

The list of celebrities was even much longer: a Total of about 100 Stars in the Clip were to be seen. Also, many actors, Models and presenters have joined the group, to appeal to their Fans. “We need to take care of us and the Older. We need to take care of each other,” emphasized, for example, Matthew McConaughey (50). Also, Germany’s next Topmodel-Boss Heidi Klum (46) was connected and all of the medical professionals, your thanks.

Display

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen Celine Dion at the “One World: Together At Home”-benefit concert

Display

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen The Rolling Stones in “One World: Together At Home”-benefit concert

Display

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen Lady Gaga at the “One World: Together At Home”-benefit concert

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citize Lang Lang at the “One World: Together At Home”-benefit concert

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen Jennifer Lopez at the “One World: Together At Home”-benefit concert

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen Elton John at the “One World: Together At Home”-benefit concert

69 Yes, of course – that was the Hammer!



Tips for celebrity flash? Simply E-Mail to: tipps@promiflash.de