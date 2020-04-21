“One World: Together at Home”: The world’s biggest concert of the Stars – people

Together against Corona.
The Rolling Stones published from their living rooms, Jennifer Lopez from her garden, and Oprah Winfrey of your work room. On Saturday night, the virtual benefit concert “One World: Together at Home”-rose the biggest and most prominent concert that there has been since the beginning of the Corona-crisis.
The beginning of the singer Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Ora were among others. Live from your own home.
One of the Highlights: The Rolling Stones rocked out of their homes, Drummer Charlie Watts has drummed in the air
The German Model Heidi Klum was among the many Stars, the Doctors and nurses for their use, thanks to the debates. They were the “true heroes” in the Corona-crisis, said Klum.
Also Oprah Winfrey has been switched on. You sent a request to the policy: “We must ensure that governments equip medical personnel with protective clothing. We must ensure that this never happens again.“
Oprah Winfrey turned away from her work room to the people
