Celebrity News “One World: Together at Home”: The world’s biggest concert of the Stars – people By Hasan Sheikh -



Together against Corona. The Rolling Stones published from their living rooms, Jennifer Lopez from her garden, and Oprah Winfrey of your work room. On Saturday night, the virtual benefit concert “One World: Together at Home”-rose the biggest and most prominent concert that there has been since the beginning of the Corona-crisis. The beginning of the singer Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Ora were among others. Live from your own home. Photo: Global Citizen / YouTube “data-zoom-src=”https://bilder.bild.de/fotos/die-rolling-stones-rockten-aus-ihren-haeusern-201411420-70128820/Bild/3.bild.png” data-zoom-size=”1,782 MB”/> One of the Highlights: The Rolling Stones rocked out of their homes, Drummer Charlie Watts has drummed in the airPhoto: Global Citizen / YouTube

The German Model Heidi Klum was among the many Stars, the Doctors and nurses for their use, thanks to the debates. They were the “true heroes” in the Corona-crisis, said Klum. Also Oprah Winfrey has been switched on. You sent a request to the policy: “We must ensure that governments equip medical personnel with protective clothing. We must ensure that this never happens again.“ Photo: Global Citizen / YouTube “data-zoom-src=”https://bilder.bild.de/fotos/oprah-winfrey-wandte-sich-von-ihrem-arbeitszimmer-an-die-menschen-201411422-70128822/Bild/3.bild.jpg”/> Oprah Winfrey turned away from her work room to the peoplePhoto: Global Citizen / YouTube



Before J. Lo sang a Cover of “People”, she said: “One thing I have noticed during this time is how much we need each other. I miss you.“

Matthew McConaughey was addressed directly to the audience: “none of us is immune to it. And the Virus knows no borders, we need to take care of us and the older. We need to take care of each other.“



Matthew McConaughey

Elton John, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish were switched to the global Show. Taylor Swift filmed herself at her Piano in front of a floral Wallpaper and sang “Soon you’ll get better”.

One of the Highlights: The Rolling Stones played out of their living rooms, their Hit “You can’t always get what you want”, were turned on only after the course. Funny: drummer Charlie Watts (78) around felt drummed the whole Song with his Drumsticks in the air.

To conclude, Celine Dion, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, and Lady Gaga, accompanied by the pianist sang Lang Lang duet of “The Prayer” by Dion and Bocelli in 1999.

Singer Lady Gaga is as a organizer together with the relief movement, Global Citizen will be on Board. With the concert helpers in the Corona to support the crisis.