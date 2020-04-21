Now Ivanka Trump is in breach of Lockdown, goes with her husband to the Golf resort, to celebrate the Festival NewsVideo24

Washington: The new Zealand Minister of health, David Clarke, then you’ll have to remind you? He broke the lock that was imposed against Corona, and then as a fool for this error are described. Now the list of the VIPs that were in breach of the rules has been added, a further Name, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump. Ivanka Trump attended the trump Golf resort in Badminster with her husband Jared Kushner on the occasion of the Jewish festival ‘Passover’. After the matter had come to light, was Ivanka heavily criticised, since you asked the country people, measures such as blocking and social distancing implement. The White house is now to the rescue of the daughter and the son of the President son-in-law came. The Argument put forward to justify this violation is to digest for the General Public, however, hard to come by. You will have no other choice.

Request for dismissal

Ivanka and her husband will be criticised for violating the rules, not only because she is the daughter-in-law of the President, but also because they are approached as both a senior Advisor in the White house. At the employed. The people are calling for the dismissal of the two. At the same time Trumps, opponents will also have the opportunity to attack him.

Also, the cases of Corona virus infections in the country have increased, 14, 792, know how many cases of the condition

Grounds of Rashtrapati Bhavan

As the White house sees that the matter catches fire, it fell to the ground. He says that no outsider was involved in this trip. Only the President’s daughter, her husband and their children went on the occasion of ‘Pasovar’ to the Golf resort. The White house also indicated that it was a private visit, Ivanka also followed the social distancing in Badminster.

You can also read news about the relief for the country’s Corona, the number of people who recover from the epidemic has increased, Learn figure

Don’t listen to you

Tellingly, the people were asked in light of the increasing outbreak of Corona, to stay in houses in Washington DC and New Jersey. Apart from that, the White house has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel. Even the Americans were forced to celebrate Easter and Pasover virtual, but the daughter of the President ignored all these Appeals and celebrated Pasover with the family. You can say that the number of deaths increases by corona in America constantly. According to the Johns Hopkins University 32 917 people in the United States and in Corona have so far died in 667, 800 cases were reported.

LIVE TV