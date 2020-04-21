No Live Shows: “American Idol” is rotated from home

The American Idol-makers have become creative. Actually, it should go in the American Version of DSDS, especially in the hot Phase. Only 20 candidates are fighting in the casting show for the victory. Due to the current global health crisis, the Format can not go further, as planned, because live shows are not currently possible. Therefore, the creators have thought of something else now: The Show is simply rotated from home with Webcams!

The presenter and producer of the Format, Ryan Seacrest (45) now via Twitter known. Therefore, it is simply inserted live into the Show, and so moderate from his home. The Jury around Katy Perry (35), Lionel Richie (70) and Luke Bryan (43) can assess the candidate so from the comfort of your home Sofa. Of course, the participants will film their Performance of home. The audience can then vote as usual for its favorites.

In Germany, the TV have chosen producers in the past, to a different variant. Shows such as Let’s Dance, American idol or The Masked Singer have been shot simply, without a Studio audience. What do you think of the home version of “American Idol”? Vote now!

Display

Getty Images Ryan Seacrest at the Golden Globe Awards, 2020

Display

Getty Images Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie at the “American Idol”, 2018

Display

Getty Images Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan at the “American Idol”, 2019

27 Great idea, that would be something for German casting shows. 70 That sounds stupid! Then, rather like the German Shows have been solved.



Tips for celebrity flash? Simply E-Mail to: tipps@promiflash.de