New to Netflix: Nicolas Cage finally as Superman! Cinema News

Superman, the dream was always the role of Nicolas Cage, but a project with Tim Burton was crushed. In 2018, the star actor was allowed to speak to the heroes, then at least. The entertaining result is “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies“ is now on Netflix.

Warner Bros. / Netflix

After the cartoon series “Teen Titans Go!” has been running longer on Netflix, there is now finally the right movie “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies“. There, Robin, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Raven and Starfire want to create, finally, what of the adult Justice League has long been the privilege of: a Hollywood movie!

Not only is this more difficult than I thought, although in the case of Batman, even the Butler, the car and the belt’s own Spin-get offs, but soon the Young heroes have to learn that Hollywood is a very dangerous place, that their friendship to the test…

The Star Cast for “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies”

For “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies“ were able to win the creators of many prominent speakers. Ex-“Star Trek”-young star Wil Wheaton is heard as a Flash, host Jimmy Kimmel speaks Batman, Will Arnett is the villain Slade and Kristen Bell is the mysterious Director of Jade Wilson.

But the showpiece of the Star-Casts is of course Nicolas Cage, who must speak, at last, at least, Superman, after once his dream of bursting in the role as a Superman project of Director Tim Burton failed (very beautifully traced in the documentary “The Death Of ‘Superman Lives’: What Happened?”).

Worthy sequel for the series trailer

Who is on the “Teen Titans Go!”-The series will also have with the Film its funbut Comic Fans come with numerous allusions to their cost, and there are some swipes at Comic book adaptations such as “Batman V Superman”.

But be careful, this is all made primary for children. In our film starts-criticism, it is also the name of the “super-hero-Satire and self-ironic (Meta -) Humor fall (…) overall, a little toothless.” At just 84 minutes running time, the Film is quite entertaining, so we pulled out at the end of a solid 3 out of 5 stars.

The film starts criticism to “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies”

Clearly abgedreh more animation humor there is, meanwhile, also today, new-to-Netflix – series “revelations to midnight”, which is nothing for the children already in the Trailer with a funky psychedelic-images-to-noise scores.

Crazier than “Rick & Morty”: mad dream Trip in the Trailer for the Netflix series “revelations to midnight”

If you can’t how to get some people from the Epix editors, enough of Nicolas Cage, we recommend you to our Podcast screen love, where last Moderator Sebastian, our esteemed colleague Yves from movie pilot, as well as the author of these lines not only on the recently published “The color out of space” talk, but also their favorite and most awesome Performances of the canvas-Irrwisches court.

And a small SPOILER to the fore: Because you’ve wished you, it will give in the future to this Podcast to continue.

