New movies on Netflix, Amazon & Co: Float with Elton, drifting…

A dazzling Elton-John-Biopic, a horror trip in the glow of the midnight sun, and Quentin Tarantino’s foray into the Hollywood of 1969: We recommend six movies, you can now stream the videos in the subscription.

Rocketman

Dexter Fletcher, 2019

To see on Amazon

“My Name is Elton Hercules John, and I’m an alcoholic,” says the man in the glittering orange suit in his self-help group, “and cocaine-dependent, sexabhängig, Bulimiker, buy addictive, I have problems with Grass, drugs and aggression.” What he says: That he longs for love and thinks he can do this only as a flashy clad entertainers get. “Rocketman” draws the portrait of one of Elton John – the Film liked the supposedly good – as the tragic genius who has to learn to accept yourself. The: may sound conventional, but Director Dexter Fletcher, who has already made the Freddy-Mercury-Biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” finished, makes it a dazzling, imaginatively staged Musical, in which the self-destructive is explicitly highlighted, as the euphoria of Sex and success. There is a wild raging dance through an amusement Park, since the singer (played by Taron Egerton, who interprets the figure of more than mimics) of which floats on the piano and glides after a suicide attempt from the Pool practically to outer space. This Film not only tells of Fascination with Elton John, he represents it: wild, chaotic, brilliant. (canoe)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3vO8E2e6G0(/embed)

I, Tonya

By Craig Gillespie, 2017

To see on Netflix

She was regarded as a vulgar exception in a Sport that is otherwise dominated by graceful princesses from better home: The figure skater Tonya Harding, who landed as the first woman with a triple Axel, which occurred in a self-sewn costumes to Heavy Metal music – and whose husband, in 1994, landed an attack with an iron bar on her rival Nancy Kerrigan. On this incident, everything in “I, Tonya” – and it is in the tragic-comic tone of Harding’s life story is traced: Margot Robbie plays the title heroine from the white under layer, Allison Janney whose chain-Smoking at the end of the tiger mother. The acting is outstanding, the staging is exciting, the installation of wild. Again and again the characters speak directly into the camera, and to make contradictory statements – such as their true role models just. (mt)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXZQ5DfSAAc(/embed)

Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino, 2019

To see on Sky

In his ninth Film Quentin Tarantino the film industry in the late 1960s, takes on and he does it so relaxed, so be thoughtful how long not more. Basically, the Film is a “Hangout Movie”, its appeal is a little time to hang out with the main characters: The are Rick Dalton, a stuttering TV Star on the descending Branch (Leonardo DiCaprio), and his Stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), a prototype of an often-overlooked Hollywood working class. Scarce three hours you curves with this unequal Team by the sun-soaked streets of Los Angeles, drifting in a film shoot and behind the Scenes. The Sunset Boulevard is infiltrated by Hippies, somewhere Charles Manson haunts; Sharon Tate, murdered in 1969 by the Clan, is played by Margot Robbie. And, of course, in the end, a grotesque explosion of Violence. A satirical nostalgic trip through the film industry at a crossroads. (and)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELeMaP8EPAA(/embed)

Long Shot

By Jonathan Levine, 2019

To see on Amazon

Seth Rogen is a unglamouröser investigator, journalist, Charlize Theron a with all the waters washed US Secretary of state: an unlikely Romance? “Long Shot” by playing it nevertheless, and modernized the Romcom-Genre of the 90s with new Role models. (and)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5jiaHvx-kY(/embed)

Midsommar

By Ari Aster, 2019

To see on Amazon

Happy faces, dancing and singing, life as a picnic in the countryside, peace and harmony in a white unit in costume: A young American Couple follows the invitation of a Swedish study, colleagues in his home village for the summer solstice celebration. But behind the free-spirited Spa-facade of an archaic purity of ideology is simmering . . . The second Film by the emerging Director Ari Aster (“Hereditary”) is a massive horror drama – a real uncomfortable feel-good movie! (and)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Vnghdsjmd0(/embed)

Borg/McEnroe – the duel of the two gladiators

Janus Metz, 2017

To see on Amazon

1980 men’s final, Bjorn Borg against John McEnroe took in the Wimbledon: a cooling calculate Swede against a New York hot-headed – a perfect media event, a battle of the giants. The Danish Director Janus Metz staged the Match in his Film, “Borg/McEnroe” but also as the culmination of a Platonic love story as a duel of two anguished men’s souls, who know in the game of each other again and finally feel understood. (and)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgfFdEOGUqE(/embed)

