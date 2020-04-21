Marie Kondo: 4 tips for life and work-to-home – Video

Marie Kondo is certainly not a specialist for the Coronavirus and all questions related to infection, dissemination, and health. But in a crisis, which is forcing all of us to be almost constantly at home, it raises a not unimportant competence in the pan: you know exactly how we feel in our environment is simply more comfortable and how can we avoid to feel to stressed out home in addition. Four tips you would like to put us to the heart – in the Video, what can you do now against the inner turmoil in the own four walls you see.