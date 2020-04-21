Looks pretty good: Brad Pitt is on YouTube for the weather frog entertainment

Brad Pitt in January at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com





US Superstar Brad Pitt shines not only in serious roles. For his Hollywood colleagues, John Krasinski, he showed his comedic vein.

US Megastar Brad Pitt (56, “Troy”) can not only serious, but also funny. Has proven it already in several comedic roles, such as his appearance in the cult Sitcom “Friends”. Now the wife provided the swarm with a brief stint in the YouTube Show his pals John Krasinski (40, “A Quiet Place”) for laughs – as a weather frog.





“Looks pretty good”, not is Pitts say quite competent before he leans in to his house out of the window and the clouds examined. Announced Director and actor Krasinski the “Ocean’s Eleven”Star with the words: “We should do a weather Check. Brad, how’s it look out there?”

Guest appearances by Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers

The theme of the current issue of John Krasinskis YouTube Show “Some Good News”, in which he presents in times of Corona-pandemic in a funny way positive messages were Proms in American schools. Because of the need to be in this year over a large area, was the husband of actress Emily Blunt (37, “The devil wears Prada”) is a virtual Ball on the legs, with the musical support of Billie Eilish (18, The “Bad Guy”) and the Jonas Brothers (“Sucker”).