Leon soil dies at 61: Katy Karrenbauer mourns the loss of “Behind bars”-colleagues – people





He gave Smith (51), Jason Statham (52) and Denzel Washington (65) Wants his voice. But now, actor and synchronous speaker Leon is silent floor suddenly. He died suddenly at the age of only 61 years. He succumbed to his cancer, his Agency confirmed to "T-Online". A, who knew him well, and together with him for three years in the TV series "Behind bars" in front of the camera, actress Katy Karrenbauer (57). The ground played in the series the normally open contact Edgar Brock, who made the women in the prison life difficult. From 2004 – 2007 Leon soil played in the TV series "Behind bars – the women's prison"



On Facebook to cart Bauer bids farewell to the “voice wonder”.

Dear Leon. We knew each other already from the 80s (…) the other day I was talking with a colleague about you and we wondered how you fared may be, and what do you do (I had found old pictures of the two of us), knew, you, of course, with your wonderful voice and the synchronous world-wide field test.“, Karrenbauer writes, among other things, in a longer Statement.

The actor (including stand floor at the Deutsches Theater in Berlin on the stage) died shortly before his 62. Birthday. Even Fans on the Facebook page of the Fanpage “Fox and the Crew of” farewell:

“I’m a man. It is hard to get used to another voice with Jason,“ writes a User.

And for sure many movie Fans from the soul.