Lena Meyer-Landrut: “I never aspired to success”

Lena Meyer-Landrut lends its voice to the Poppy from “Trolls”. In this Interview, she speaks about drugs in the Studio, on baking to calm, Meeting with Justin Timberlake and as the end of may, ten years Song-Contest-win will celebrate.

Her Song “Satellite” shot ten years ago, a lively, spirited, Unknown, directly into the limelight, And since Lena Meyer-is-Landrut since then. Now Hollywood has asked for the continuation of the “Meteora World Tour” back to your voice. Instead, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, we hear in this country, Mark Forster and Lena – but all four met in February for a promotional appointment in Berlin. Meyer-Landrut is as quirky as ten years ago, in a good mood and is fun for everyone. The conversation took place before the Lockdown, only the last question was answered in retrospect new.