Laura Marling: On the way to the Folkpop-Olympus

Berlin. Laura Marling has recently turned 30 – but it seems as if the British singer, songwriter and guitarist with the pale blond hair forever be a part of it.

Wrong way: at the beginning of 2008, as (at least) decade-Talent-acclaimed musician released her debut album, since she was just 18. A Billie Eilish of the Humorous to a certain extent.

Now, therefore, “Song For Our Daughter”, the seventh Solo Studio album of the young woman from London. The contains the of Marling’s usual ambitious guitar sound is also wonderfully warm Soul, Gospel and Country elements. This Album is a great success, which should promote Laura Marling in the League of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Leslie Feist or Aimee Mann.





Delicate string phrases, such as in the time of the Britfolk-column-Holy Nick Drake (1948-1974) by wafting some of these magnificent songs. Piano, electric and acoustic guitars, including Pedal Steel, a gentle Bass and drums set touch of fine accents, and Laura Marling sings – Yes, you can put it is hardly any different – just divine.

Everything used to be annoying Precocious a precocious artist is dropped from their music, from her voice gone. “Song For Our Daughter” is not on the proof that a Singer-Songwriter necessarily only unfortunate people in the best shape: Marling is, according to its label “in a functioning long-term relationship,” satisfaction and have Arrived and have their texts and melodies, in addition to Shine.

While Stars such as Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys or Alanis Morissette to move because of the Corona pandemic, their publications, the with the BRIT Award winning, Grammy-nominated and commercially successful Marling another way: “Song For Our Daughter” was supposed to come out in August, but the ten Songs in 37 minutes, the Album is already on the market. Maybe the 30 was no longer able to-Year-old wait to experience the presumably universally euphoric reactions to your best record.

The predecessor “Semper Femina” of 2017 was presented with a more Mature, less brittle, Laura Marling, her voice was rounder, softer than before. The crystal-clear naivety of the voice from the debut album “Alas, I Cannot Swim” and the successor “I Speak Because I Can” was gone.

After “Semper Femina”, she collaborated with theatre Director Robert Icke and formed with Mike Lindsay, the Duo of Lump. And Marling, this is a musical and intellectual Shot, enrolled for a master’s degree in psycho-analysis. After many years on tour, and temporarily in the United States, the artist returned to London.

Your life, so Marling, was “very convenient”. That’s why she doesn’t dare to tell always only autobiographical, but also stories of other people, you enrich with your own experiences only.

So Marlings Album-Opener “Alexandra” is a kind of tribute to “Alexandra Leaving” by Leonard Cohen (1934-2016), the setting of which you are fascinated: “He writes so beautifully about women.” The Songwriter-Olympus, your role models, Nick Drake, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell or Paul McCartney thrones, is Marling, with songs like “Blow By Blow”, “Fortune” or “For You” come closer.

The plate “Song For Our Daughter”, appears so suddenly, had to do with their impatience: “I just wanted to be with this Album, so I can go six months on Tour. I’m really happy,” she said recently. Your Fans will be happy, Laura Marling and watch then after the Corona at a standstill on the stage.

On Instagram, the musician explained recently, the first, somewhat puzzling album title: “And that’s exactly why it’s on the Album: How I would lead my daughter, how I can prepare you for life in all its nuances and equip? I am older now – old enough to really have a daughter.”

Perhaps the songs in these difficult times would have a positive effect, hopes Marling: “Maybe this Album can entertain, or us closer together.”