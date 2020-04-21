





News

“Lady Business” in 4K & Dolby Vision in the Apple iTunes Store

20.04.2020 (Karsten Serck)

Paramount has “Lady Business” ahead of schedule to purchase on Online platforms such as Apple iTunes and Amazon Prime Video published. The Comedy with Salma Hayek is available in the Apple iTunes Store also in 4K with Dolby Vision available. “Lady Business” should be the 23.04.2020 also for rental available. When the Film appears on Blu-ray Disc and DVD, is currently still open.

