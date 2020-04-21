Katy Perry mourns the loss of Kitty Purry – Hürriyet.de

21.4.2020 0:19 PM

World star Katy Perry (35, “Dark Horse”) mourns the death of her cat Kitty Purry. 15 years ago, the highly pregnant street cat had crawled in through a window in the apartment of her former friend, wrote Perry on Instagram to two old photos, on which she holds the animal in the Arm.

After two litters, and many ages after, in which the cat became the “lovable mascot” for many, was Kitty died now. “I hope she’s resting in fillets of salmon and tuna tartare at the top of the cat mint sky,” posted Perry.

Celebrities Instagram-Followers, such as fashion designer Jeremy Scott and TV Star Kris Jenner, sent to the singer’s consolation messages.

In early March, Perry announced that she is pregnant. The California native and her fiance, British actor Orlando Bloom (43, “Lord of the rings”) expect this summer, their first child together.

(gi/dpa)