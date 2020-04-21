Katja Eichinger on Angela Merkel: “As then, as you noticed for the first Time that the parents have Sex”

MIRROR: How do you do, Ms. Eichinger?
Eichinger: Now quite well, but last week I had cabin fever. As I sat at the piano and a panic attack get.
MIRROR: And then?
Eichinger: I tried to calm myself and accept the Situation. I even have a man in prison is interviewed, who said exactly that: You should leave everything behind and the current Situation as normal accept. And now I’m trying it as well. It works. Maybe that also helps me is that I had to learn as a child – I have celiac disease, i.e. gluten intolerance. Since I could not think of in front of every bakery on cake.
MIRROR: In her new book, you have been busy from a sociological perspective with Trends, fashion and appearance. You think Corona will have a lasting change to our clothes?
Eichinger: Yes! In the last few years of Hyper-consumption we have learned to treat every Frustration of our existence with consumption. We can’t but just, and therefore, need to learn frustration to endure. Maybe this is the opportunity that the Fast Fashion Industry, the only quick satisfaction targets, changed.