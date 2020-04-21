Katja Eichinger on Angela Merkel: “As then, as you noticed for the first Time that the parents have Sex”

MIRROR: How do you do, Ms. Eichinger?

Eichinger: Now quite well, but last week I had cabin fever. As I sat at the piano and a panic attack get.

MIRROR: And then?

Eichinger: I tried to calm myself and accept the Situation. I even have a man in prison is interviewed, who said exactly that: You should leave everything behind and the current Situation as normal accept. And now I’m trying it as well. It works. Maybe that also helps me is that I had to learn as a child – I have celiac disease, i.e. gluten intolerance. Since I could not think of in front of every bakery on cake.