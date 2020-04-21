Kanye West’s surprising confession – Cologne

The Star has spoken in the past very open about his mental Constitution. Now, Kanye West spoke to another Problem.

Many do not respect the 42-Year-old that he could talk ashamed about his problems. After all, he has been instructed apparently a few years ago due to hallucinations and to Paranoia in a clinic. Kanye West rapped, also, unofficially, to have, in the past, antidepressants taken. In addition, he indicated that his bipolar disorder had been diagnosed. Nevertheless, he does not want to give up, and lives openly with his problems. However, he is still successful in the music and in the past few years, especially in the fashion industry. Furthermore, he is happily married with Kim Kardashian, with whom he has four children. Everything outside makes a very good impression. But in an Interview, the artist admitted that appearances can be deceiving sometimes.

Addiction is a problem

After he had told two years ago, to be opioid dependent, he shared another aspect of his addiction. In an Interview with “GQ” opened for Kanye West, that he was a functioning alcoholic. Often he had to drink for Breakfast orange juice with Vodka. It had taken quite a while, until he had recognized his problematic behavior itself. The 42-Year-old said that he was sitting one day in his office, to work on one of his fashion lines, and then in the middle of the day thinking about to take a Drink. In this Moment, the realization that his behavior was normal, met him. Since then, the artist had been drinking a drop of alcohol anymore. Prior to that, had him pointed out to someone that he seemed like an alcoholic. Also, his interview partner confirmed that he would never have been perceived. However, the West does not set a courageous example by recognising only its own internal conflicts, but also in the Public speak.