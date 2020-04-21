Kanye West speaks openly about his former alcoholism

Singer Kanye West (42) is awarded for six years, happy to Kim Kardashian (39). The couple has four children and is extremely successful. But it was also other times: The US-Americans had to overcome many hurdles in life. Because after it was known that the Rapper was erkankt to a bipolar disorder and a sex addiction, he admitted now in an Interview disclosed that he was also addicted to alcohol.

In an Interview with men’s magazine GQ revealed Kanye frightening Details from his past. In it, he described himself as a “functioning alcoholic”. The people had declared him always as crazy, but no one had named the cause: “I’ve been drinking the morning orange juice and vodka,” said the 42-Year-old. The many Award Shows he attended, had always been occasions for alcohol abuse. To be the Video Music Awards in 2009, he came with a bottle of Whisky and got this drunk in front of all the guests almost empty. “I went to get the drink order to be able to go to the award ceremony go”, is revealed to be the stage Star.

One day, the “Stronger I”-the artist decided to stop. It was during the day in his office to work on his fashion collections: “I wanted to drink. Then I looked at the bottle in the fridge and thought: ‘You devil, today you are not going to win!'” That to him it was clear that he had previously been drinking every day, was the decisive step, in order to keep the “devil” from now on, at a distance.

Getty Images Kanye West in December 2018

Getty Images Kanye West performs at a Fashion Show in New York in April 2005

Getty Images Kanye West, Rapper

