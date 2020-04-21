Jurassic World: Dominion – Dino-spectacle plays even in Winter!

Dinosaur in front of frosty Winter and snow scenery? In the previous Jurassic Park and WorldFilms was because of a tropical island-the scene of unthinkable! In the last part of escaped dinosaurs and the consequences associated with it are new opportunities for the filmmakers, however. The Colin Trevorrow, the following sets Jurassic World re-directed leads, in the act, and moved his Jurassic World: Dominionas a new Setbild proves that, in the middle of the Winter, and in heavy snowfall – a first within the iconic film series! Accompanying this, the Twitter Account of Amblin writes: “all of you are waiting eagerly to supply in terms of Jurassic World: Dominion? Then take a look at these new BTS-snapshot Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Game Jurassic World: The fallen Kingdom) prior to the unprecedented setting shows. Around let Your imagination run free – just like the snow around you.“

To all professionals in the film, television, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9T — Colin Trevorrow (@Colin trevorrow) April 19, 2020

Still is Jurassic World: Dominion for a cinema release next summer, announced. Through the corona of crisis, all the cameras are, however, still here, too, which could have a significant impact on the previous schedule. Because you take into account the time that a Hollywood-scale project such as this alone for the post-processing on it, for it could soon also Jurassic World: Dominion hot: “The theatrical release is postponed for an indefinite period of time.” Sam Neill, the main part of the original trios from Jurassic Park, but rest assured: “We will return. We all. It will be my great pleasure to once again set foot on the Set. Then I can go back to doing what I love doing and the people I love, in the meantime, Other actors and all the other members for the realization of a film remarkable work. We are talking about a very rare privilege.“

Before the production stop beteilte main cast Chris Pratt in the Sequel as the largest and most elaborate Film of the entire series. And the reason: Jurassic World: Dominion the world as we know it and ranking it. Wild Dino sightings are on the agenda, make man and nature, but a whole new set of challenges – from the carnivorous species that are now found in the wild, not to mention! Since it can occur already times that one runs when Camping a full-grown Allosaurus on the way, as in the Jurassic World 3-Short film Battle at Big Rock! Never the Comeback of Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Alan Grant) and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) was more reasonable. And it is precisely this special Moment has been. Director Colin Trevorrow for the anticipated Finale of his trilogy the part, to be expected with the summer of 2021 should be Something you will have to practice in patience!

