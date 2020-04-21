Jurassic World 3: Dominion – Colin Trevorrow released recording from the Set

Director Colin Trevorrow has to work on Twitter a first image of the rotary Jurassic World: Dominion published. This revealed, among other things, that the new movie will play to the realms of a colder Season of the year or in cooler Climate. The shooting of the Film are currently working on, however, due to the Corona epidemic interrupted. When rotated further, it is not yet known. The cinema start of the film is currently scheduled for June 2021.

Jurassic World: Dominion will the actors move to bring the old Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies. So not only is Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas will roll Howard again in the main to see. It is also a reunion with Laura Dern is (Star Wars: The last Jedi), Sam Neill (Powers of madness) and Jeff Goldblum (Independence Day), which played the three main roles in Jurassic Park (1993). For Goldblum, it is already the second appearance in a Jurassic World. The actor had a brief Cameo in The fallen Kingdom.

In addition to the aforementioned performers are Jurassic World: Dominion also, again, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson and Omar Sy to see. For the first time in Franchise Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise encounter. Director Colin Trevorrow wrote, together with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising) the script to Jurassic World: Dominion.