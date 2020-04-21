Johnny Knoxville: Jackass-Star surprises with a new Look

Cologne –

What a Surprise! You would have recognized the 49-year-old actor Johnny Knoxville, who was once known by the MTV series “Jackass”?

The Star has uploaded a current picture of himself on his Instagram profile and his Fans show up positively surprised by the new Look of the US-American.

Johnny Knoxville: Humor of the “Jackass”Star still has

Knoxville is known for his sense of Humor. So he was known in the year 2000 to a global audience through the show “Jackass”.

This is not marked only by a very crude joke, but also presented skits, Stunts and dares, due to their hardness, or their disgust factor is always on everyone’s lips.

Here you can read more: Britney Spears dances to the Song of her Ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake

Knoxville is since the Show one of the great Stars of the American Comedy scene. His show “Jackass enjoys” cult status even today.

Now, the Skateboard-Fan of shows with a new Look. With a wink he asks not to tell his Fans that he now has no “natural” dark brown hair more.

His Fans are excited:

“I love it!”

“Looks great.”

“You’re a sexy guy.”

“Silver suits you.”

“Still hot.”

Johnny Knoxville: a New Look by Corona-quarantine

Why Knoxville for the new Look has decided to give the 49-Year-old also.

So he wanted to let his hair his graying Beard he has the time in quarantine grow – adapt. (people)