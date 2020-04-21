Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: wedding plans

The two Stars, who got engaged in March 2019, had to leave due to the current COVID 19-crisis, some private and professional plans fall into the water. Now the former Baseball Star was known, however, that his Team is working together with the staff of the ‘On The Floor’-interpreter on a solution for the Marriage of the two. To ‘Entertainment Tonight’ revealed A-Rod: “We had a Zoom Meeting with the core of our being, just to talk through how to look for the next twelve months. We have three or four options, as the whole may take place.” The 44-Year-old announced that the meeting included both the wedding plans as well as possible tours and film projects.