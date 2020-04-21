Jane Fonda launches Charity campaign – dpa

Berlin (Reuters) – actress and aerobics legend Jane Fonda (“The China syndrome”, “Grace and Frankie”) wants the revenue from the sale of a Jogging-suits-collection for charity donations. The money is to benefit the environment Initiative, “Fire Drill Fridays”, as well as the organization’s “One Fair Wage”, working for a minimum wage, such as the 82-Year-old writes on Instagram. So they wanted to help employees who are affected by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fonda had one of the tracksuits have recently shown in the case of Instagram – and got, in his own words so much popularity that it came to the Charity event. On the suits the Name of the actress is to be read.

The Oscar-winner delivers again and again with political and social Engagement for attention. So it was in December a day before your 82. Birthday taken at a protest action against climate change. It was, according to Fondas Twitter page is already the fifth Time that she was discharged during a Demonstration for more efforts in environmental policy and an end to the burning of fossil fuels. In the ‘ 70s, Fonda was one of the most well-known fighters against the Vietnam war.

Also, many other actors engangieren in the Corona-crisis. Pop Superstar Rihanna, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey want to donate $ 4.2 million for victims of domestic violence. US-star presenter Oprah Winfrey has announced ten million dollars for Corona to provide the aid measures available. Singer Dolly Parton wants to give in his own words, a Million dollars for the Corona research.