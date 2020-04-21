James Gunn is working, in spite of the Corona-crisis “The Suicide Squad” – culture

The cinema launch is planned for 2021

–

14.04.2020 at 17:49

LOS ANGELES –

American Director and screenwriter James Gunn (53, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) will hold, in spite of the Corona-crisis on his film plans. “Currently, there is no reason to postpone the theatrical release of “The Suicide Squad”,” said Gunn on Twitter. All the previous moderately.







James Gunn was lucky: The rotation is completed, while Corona, he works at the intersection of the “Suicide Squad”.



© Jordan Strauss, dpa







James Gunn was lucky: The rotation is completed, while Corona, he works at the intersection of the “Suicide Squad”. Photo: Jordan Strauss, dpa



You had big luck to finish before the quarantine, the filming, and to organize the film section now from home. Of course, it was not alone in his decision, “and who knows what the future will bring,” wrote Gun. But currently, the plans for both films – “The Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” are unchanged.

The continuation of the anti-hero film, “Suicide Squad” (2016) with

Margot Robbie and Idris Elba to come to previous plans in August 2021 in the cinemas. The third “Guardians of the Galaxy”-the Film still has no start date. The production should start after the completion of “The Suicide Squad”.

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, with currently the world’s closed cinemas, many movie studios of rotation of take-offs and long-planned movie premieres, to the back have moved, and your appointment calendar changed. Of these, about movies like “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Wonder Woman 1984”, “Fast & Furious 9” and “Ghostbusters Legacy are affected”.