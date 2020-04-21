Selena Gomez, 27, is since the Release of their new album “Rare” back in the spotlight . However, life in the Public, has also its shadow sides, and had to know the singer in the flesh. However, their experiences and the media attention she wants to use you to do Good!

“The media made me look bad, even though there was nothing Negative”

The Ex of Justin Bieber has a hard time. Selena suffers from Lupus. After a Kidney transplantation in the year 2017 and a nervous breakdown in September of 2018, it went uphill for the young singer last year, finally. She returned with new music and new motor back in the Public. However, the Times in the spotlight have left their traces …

Recently, the “lose You To Love Me”singer made her bipolar disorder public. Since Teenage days, Sel is a celebrity. Everything that makes you, will be taken up for years by the media. It is permanently under observation – not an easy time!

It is out of control. The media made me look bad, even though there was nothing Negative,

Selena now revealed to the “Interview Magazine”.

Selena is using the media to do Good

However, this experience has brought you to rethink. The 27-Year-old now uses the media attention to educate. For this reason, she speaks more and more openly about their illnesses: depression and anxiety. You want to tell your story and other people courage. Sel knew that she could help those Affected, and for this reason they use social networks and media.

They come with the extent of the report, handle refunds, so even better.

For me, it’s worth it, if I know that I can give someone the feeling of being heard or to feel understood

so Selena.