“If me a the Album löchert…”

Rihanna is annoyed by their Fans. In an “Instagram Livestream” was the 32-Year-old now powerful that your followers begging for new music. She threatened: “If one of you douche bags one more Time after the Album löchert to save while I’m trying to the world, in contrast to President…”

However, before you called his name, broke it, and said only: “Well, that’s obvious.” So Rihanna made three things clear: first: you did it with the new Album, in no hurry, and secondly: The combat of the Corona pandemic has precedence and thirdly, it holds absolutely nothing of President Trump.

By the way: Rihanna has already made several million donations, loose. For example, she has donated to, along with the “Twitter”-CEO Jack Dorsey, about $ 4 million to the “Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles” to help Victims of domestic violence.

