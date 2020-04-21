“I was completely overwhelmed & cried the whole day!”

Like millions of parents around the world also actress Drew Barrymore struggles to bring all your rollers in the Corona-quarantine under a hat. Now that the schools are closed, contact parents at the same time, following in the footsteps of teachers, carers and kindergarten teachers. And for many of these roles to be added in addition to their own Jobs, partnerships, friendships … and maintaining your mental health during this stressful time. It is a lot. And it is hard. Drew Barrymore does not gloss over the.

What us so relieved. Since only very few people talk openly about how hard it is to have your own children 24/7 in order to. Despite A Full-Time Job.

Home Quarantine? Anything other than just

In an Interview with Savannah Guthrie on the 13th. April in the Today Show

Barrymore talked about how she deals with the quarantine. The actress has two children with Ex-husband Will Kopelman: the 7-year-old daughter, Olive, and the 5-year-old son Frankie. Barrymore told how good a regular Routine with their children worked, when they had settled into this new normal. But then the school started … and things changed.

“I was just trying to find my children and Routine,” she said in an Interview. “We went on bike rides, jaunts, have dug the chalk out, played a lot – I was really inventive!”

“And then school started. And it all went downhill,” said Barrymore. “At first I thought that I already handle everything … and then? And then I wept daily and all day long!”

And we can understand so much. To cry is something like that in these times of normal to talk about it, at least, to do but. All the more refreshing it is to hear, if even Celebrities strugglen with this new world.

“I’ve never felt so lost. I was the teacher, the parent, the teacher and the babysitter. And I thought, ‘Oh my God, teachers have *also* kids!!!!’ The survival just because they go to out to work with other children?”

“Currently, there are no good and bad days – there are good and bad hours!”“

summing up , Drew Barrymore your derzeitges Corona life. And other celebrities have told the daily Stress of home quarantine on their relationships with their children and partners. Kelly Ripa told in a TV show that you would not currently speak to two of their three children. And also Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard said that they would go permanently on the jugular (so you argue by the way, right!).

All our relationships are just under massive pressure and Stress and it brings nothing at all to talk nice. Nevertheless, we keep it like Barrymore, and try to stay optimistic.

“Happiness is a war you have to fight every day,” she described it. “I’m marching in the optimism of the army and always looking for Recruits, but I stay honest. Not to say it brings ‘too happy’. Only the direction has to be right!”

We like to recruit, Drew. We can do this. Together!