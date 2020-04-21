How realistic is a sequel to? · KINO.de

The best man of the mountain wakes up, Gabe Walker against “Cliffhanger” of a group of terrorists. We will tell you whether or not a sequel is possible.

According to these childhood memories from the 90s we crave today:

The action film “Cliffhanger” is by Gabe Walker (Sylvester Stallone). Since then, he couldn’t save the girlfriend of his friend Hal Tucker (Michael Rooker), has withdrawn the former mountain guard back. But then a plane crashes in his former precinct. Only he is able to assume the difficult Mission and save the victims. This turn out to be, however, as terrorists who want to use Hal and Gabe to get your missing money case. These have been filled, with 100 million US Dollar and the crash in the Rocky Mountains, scattered. Gabe manages to escape and makes relentless hunt for his opponent.

“Cliffhanger 2”: Is there hope for a second part?

In the heyday of the 90s action movies, Stallone delivers a real action pearl. The 65-million-Dollar played in the world about 255 million dollars a. John Lithgow (“Bombshell – The end of silence”) as against players paired with brutal and hand-made action scenes 113 minutes – an Action-adventure movie should look like.

Since Stallone in the last few years has led both Rocky as well as his action-icon Rambo again into the field, it is quite possible that he would also again as Gabe Walker in the canyons. But how realistic is that?

What are the nine other Stars are ashamed in addition to Sylvester Stallone for their own films?

Images of track start(12 images) Sylvester Stallone & Co: 10 Stars who are ashamed of their own movies

“Cliffhanger 2” might be, just different than I thought

The good news in advance: “Cliffhanger 2” is probably in the works. The bad news for Fans of Sylvester Stallone comes The action star doesn’t seem to be involved. In the case of “Cliffhanger 2” leads Ana Lily Amirpour (“The Bad Batch”) direction and in said Hollywood Reporter 2019, as follows:

“We have to make our way to an exciting mountain to climb, involving the original page of an action movie, and shows what a Person is capable of when it is reaching its limits.”

Sure so far is that a woman will take over the main role. If thus, it is a Remake, Reboot or even a sequel to “Cliffhanger”, we can’t say just yet. It is also rumored to have a Cameo appearance by Jason Momoa (Aquaman). However, much of this is not confirmed. So it might come to that, Sylvester Stallone in “Cliffhanger 2” to a smaller or even larger appearance.

Are you a true Action-experts? Test your Knowledge with our Quiz:

Did you like this article? Then leave us a comment

on this page, and discuss with us about the latest film releases,

your favorite TV shows and movies you’ve been waiting for eagerly.

We look forward to your opinion.

To the comments