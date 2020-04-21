Home office: Kim K. is hiding in front of their own children

In the current Situation, also have to keep Superstars on the output restrictions. As a Reality Star, Influencerin, student and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian (39) is usually on the road a lot. In your everyday life, you will be supported by a whole Entourage, which consists of personal assistants, Make-up Artists, chefs and other employees. Especially the nannies have to do a lot of work. Now, this support falls away and Kim notice how demanding life as a working mother without professional help.

The entrepreneur now has to manage her Beauty Empire, her Shapewear line, which have their own Social Media presence, as well as the study of law at home and besides taking care of their four children. In a InstagramLive Video voice, the Reality Beauty with her mentor, Jessica Jackson. On the question of the lawyer, whether Kim enough to learn for your upcoming exams, she admitted: “Yes, already – at least I’m trying. I’m hiding in every corner I can find away to sneak, to learn.”

In the home of the Kardashian-West home office appears to be just as difficult as in other families. Already a few days ago Kim’s oldest daughter North (6) made in an Online Video of their mother’s attention and calling on them to: “You should be more with your children than your friends!” In the spot agreed Kim to the fact of their daughter, finally, and replied:”.”

Instagram / kimkardashian Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children, Psalm, North, Chicago and Saint

Instagram / cagovernor North West and Kim Kardashian in April 2020

Getty Images Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the SKIMS-the Launch in New York in February 2020

