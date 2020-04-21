Here you can see the hit show, ” small newspaper.at

Old rocker, young Popper: A music show, in the case of the donations for the fight against the Coronavirus to be collected, developed for the virtual gathering of the Superstars.





“One World – Together At Home”: Even the Stones sing © APA/AFP/MICHELE EVE SANDBERG

The Rolling Stones Saturday involved an afternoon at the multi-hour Show, “One World: Together At Home Special”, with the help of donations for the fight against the Coronavirus are to be collected. He had hardly believed, as the legendary British rock band announced their participation in the Streaming and television event, said co-organizer Hugh Evans on Friday. The performances by the Stones and other Stars such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder in the special program “One World – Together At Home” were broadcast by numerous TV channels and on the Internet. It lasted eight hours!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ(/embed)

With this singer Christine and the Queens, Actor Don Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson or the American football world champion Megan Rapinoe. A total of more than 100 artists had prohibited her to participate, Evans said. Evans leads the activists of the movement, Global Citizen, the unusual Event in collaboration with the world health organization and the US-singer Lady Gaga on the legs it has.

The concept of originates Chris Martin: The Coldplay Star had been in the last month in the framework of the “Together At Home”-series of Global Citizen, Live on Instagram, a Mini-concert. With the virtual special show on Saturday wants to be a Global Citizen in a “Moment of global unity in the fight against Covid-19 create”. You should support according to Evans, the health personnel in their fight against Corona. At the same time, Global Citizen, but also governments and major donors to support the work of the world health organization (WHO) in the crisis.

According to information from Global Citizens has already collected 35 million dollars in donations for the WHO. US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, to stop US payments to the WHO. He accused the Geneva-based UN Organisation, “miss management” in the Corona-crisis-and a bias in favour of China. Trumps step in the world met with heavy criticism.



